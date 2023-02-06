Westerly natives Jared Coon and Kevin Hurley participated in the IWF Masters World Championship in Orlando. It was the first time it was in the United States in 22 years. Coon lifts for Westerly Barbell out of Westerly CrossFit and Hurley trains out of Stonington Athletics.
Coon snatched 141 kilos/310 lbs. and clean and jerked a world record at 178 kilos/392 lbs., setting the world record total at 319 kilos/702 lbs.
Hurley lifted a world record with a snatch at 83 kilos/183 lbs., clean and jerk record was 106 kilos/233 lbs., for a total record of 189 kilos/416 lbs. This was her Hurley's win in a very competitive class and Coon's third consecutive world championship win.
