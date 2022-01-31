Westerly and Florida artist Cameron Michael Kelley has been named one of 29 new artist members of the Copley Society of Art in Boston.
Kelley, who was born and raised in the Boston area, said while he enjoyed drawing and illustration as a child, and took a life drawing class and an acrylic painting class in college, said it wasn't until his father, Hayes Kelley (an accomplished, award-winning casein and gouache painter) encouraged him to "get back into art in some way," that he set up a small studio in his unfinished basement and got "hooked."
Kelly's artwork "On the Rocks" is included in the society's New Members Show 2022 which will be on view at the Copley Society gallery on Newbury Street in Boston and virtually at copleysociety.org/exhibition/new-members-show-2022 until Feb. 13.
The membership committee of the Copley Society of Art meets throughout the year to review the applications of prospective artist members. The committee assesses each applicant on the strength of their body of work, and accepts for membership only those whose work is truly outstanding. The Copley Society of Art, America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, is committed to the advancement, enjoyment and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts.
