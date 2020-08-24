Thanks to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the Westerly Armory has a handsome new sign designating the Armory as a National Register building, according to Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration, Inc.
In 1996, the Rhode Island State Preservation Commission helped the Armory to be put on the National Register. In 2005, the Armory was declared by Congress a Save America’s Treasures Site with the help of Sen. Jack Reed.
James Capizzano professionally installs fences but donated his expertise to the armory to help install the sign. The armory is now open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tours of the museum.
In photo, from left, are volunteers Charles Rainey and Capizzano; Armory Vice President Richard Siciliano; and Siciliano’s grandson, Rocco Siciliano.
“Drive by the armory on Railroad Avenue to see the new sign,” Humble says.
