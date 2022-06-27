The Westerly Armory held its Appreciation Evening which included buffet dinner, magical entertainment and gratitude extended to the four 2022 community-service honorees. Every year, the armory recognizes four people for their service ro community, state, and country. The four 2022 honorees are:
Jean Leo Gagnier, president of the Westerly Lions Club. Although not a native of Westerly, Gagnier, who came to town in the late 1980s, quickly become an important part of the Westerly-Pawcatuck community. He found the town to his liking, so much that he served the Westerly Library as a trustee, became a Westerly School mentor, chaired the Southern RI Conservation Commission, served as vice president on the Bricks and Murals project, chaired the Alternative Energy Study Committee and the DPW Committee, and served as Westerly Town Councilor for four years. He is former president of the Wilcox Park East Neighborhood Association. Gagnier served in the United States Marine Corps.
Christopher DiPaola is WBLQ. He is a person who never says “no” to helping organizations – be it advertising on his radio stations or bringing music and fun to fundraising events for local organizations. He began his radio career while he was in high school with a small, limited broadcast station, but this evolved into owning several stations, WBLQ AM/FM in Westerly and WWRI AM/FM in West Warwick. He is past secretary of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, past president and current member of the Westerly Rotary Club among many other service positions.
John Gulino, a lifelong resident of Westerly, is a graduate of Westerly High School, Class of 1964. John was the last president of Gulino’s Bakery, a family business which locals patronized and loved for 50 years. John was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation from University of R.I. He served 13 months in Korea during the Vietnam era as an artillery officer and forward observer in the Demilitarized Zone. Later, he served on the faculty and staff at West Point. Gulino served as president of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Jaycees, but he is best known for his work in originating and developing the Westerly High School Scholarship Fund.
Debra A. Turrisi has been honored with the President of the United States’ Volunteer Service Award as well as the Spirit of Washington Trust Award for exemplary performance and dedication to excellence. A community-service "workaholic," she is executive director for Stand Up for Animals, serves Stonington High School on the parent advisory board and has served the Stonington Community Center, the Stonington Football Athletic Club, Mystic Aquarium, Ocean Community YMCA, and the Pawcatuck Little League. Recently, she joined the Connecticut Welcoming Schools Initiative. She does not just join an organization; she is there to work to make that organization consequential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.