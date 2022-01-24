Generations apart, Eilis McLaughlin and Ernie Cassis are the youngest and oldest members of the 2022 Executive Board of the Westerly Armory. The two are 83 years different in age, with Eilis 14 and Ernie 97. Ernie is a U.S. Navy Sea Bee veteran from World War II and built the antennas in the Pacific Theatre and helped in building the airfield on Okinawa.
Both Eilis and Ernie are supportive of the use and restoration of the historic building, according to Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration, who said Ernie has assisted for almost 15 years and does repairs and some refinishing as well as tends the armory’s bar during events. Eilis is a freshman at Westerly High School who is brand new to the board and offers a younger perspective.
The board, in its 30 years, has enjoyed having a high school student in order to have a viewpoint perhaps different from people of older generations, Humble said. She also hopes the high school students have learned some of the history of the Armory and the community it has served for 121 years.
