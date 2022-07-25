In July, in the vicinity of the Cartwright area and Montauk point area a Thresher Shark was hooked by anglers aboard the Endeavor, out of Watch Hill. It took 2.5 hours to land and was measured at 15 feet and weighing in at 430 pounds.
Anglers, from left to right, include Westerly Yacht Club member Ricky Hoelzel; Watch Hill Boat Yard Capt. Jim Buchok; Michael Creaturo, of Watch Hill Boat Yard; and Westerly Yacht Club member Gerry Hetu and Brian Carsten.
