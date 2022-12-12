A recent “Socktober” sock drive held in the cafeterias at both Westerly and L+M hospitals generated an outpouring of generosity among employees as they donated new pairs of socks to help community members in need.
Westerly Hospital employees donated 84 pairs of new socks and L+M Hospital employees donated 332 pairs of socks, along with some new underwear, which will be donated to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly and the Homeless Hospitality Center in New London.
At Westerly Hospital, Erica Robbins, manager of food and nutrition, said giving back to the community is a longstanding hospital tradition. “Helping our neighbors is always a great way for all of us to continue our commitment to improving the health of our region,” she said. “Donations such as this help extend our reach out into the community as we help provide warmth and comfort for our neighbors.”
“Socks are the most needed item at homeless shelters, yet they are actually among the least donated items,” said Ashley Barone, assistant director for food and nutrition at L+M Hospital. “The need for socks naturally increases in the colder months, so this event was the perfect time for our employees to step up and provide this much-needed resource to our communities.”
Photo 1: Westerly Hospital sock drive
Photo 2: L+M Hospital sock drive
