The Westerly Airport Association awarded $9,000 in academic aviation scholarships from the association's Humphrey J. Amedeo Jr. Aviation Scholarship Foundation in June to five graduating students and four students already attending college, all of whom are planning to pursue a career in some aspect of aviation or aerospace. All of the students have outstanding academic records and have demonstrated service to their schools and local communities.
Awards were presented to Cian Mansfield, an East Lyme High School graduate who plans to attend Purdue University; Andrew Poirier, a Chariho High School grad who is headed to Kent State University; Maimunah Qureshi, a student in her third year at Bridgewater State University; and Andrew Simone, a Narragansett High School grad who plans to attend the University of Maryland. Adam Lurgio, a Narragansett High School grad who is headed to Lynn University, was unable to attend the ceremony.
Additional scholarships were awarded by mail to Nicholas Orabona, a student at Purdue University; Nicholas Bibeau, a student at Embry-Riddle University; Andrew Estus, a student at Bridgewater State University; and Matthew Burian, a student at the University of Miami.
A reception, held in the conference room at the Westerly Airport, provided the opportunity for the scholarship committee to meet the students, their families and for all to hear about the students' common passion for careers in aviation and aerospace fields.
The scholarships are named in honor and memory of the late Humphrey J. Amedeo Jr., who was a pilot, an ardent supporter of aviation and one of the founders of the scholarship program.
The students pictured are, from left, Andrew Poirier, Maimunah Qureshi, Andrew Simone and Cian Mansfield. Photo credit: Sandy Niles. To learn more about The Westerly Airport Association and its scholarship program, visit https://westerlyairportfriends.org.
