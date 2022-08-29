The Westerly Airport Association held its annual scholarship awards reception in June at the Westerly Airport. Two of the seven student recipients and their families joined with WAA officers and scholarship committee members for the presentation of the scholarships. The occasion provided an opportunity for the students and their families to be able to meet one another, and for all to hear from the students about their common passion and goals for careers in aviation and aerospace.
The following local high school students received Humphrey J Amedeo Jr. Aviation Scholarships from the Westerly Airport Association: Mathew Beaudry, Chariho High School, who will attend Wentworth Institute of Technology; Travis Coleman, South Kingstown High School, who will attend the Florida Institute of Technology; and Cameron Gillette, South Kingstown High School, who will attend the University of Maine. In addition, the following local students who received awards last year received scholarships again this year: Nicholas Orabona, Purdue University; Andrew Poirier, Kent State University; Cian Mansfield, Purdue University and Andrew Estus, Bridgewater State University.
The scholarships are awarded to students who are planning to pursue a career in some aspect of aviation or aerospace. The scholarships are named in memory of Humphrey J. Amedeo Jr. who, as an ardent supporter of aviation, founded the scholarship program.
Each one of the seven students has an outstanding academic record, has demonstrated service to their school and local community, has submitted a personal essay that includes goals and plans for reaching them, and has been highly recommended by their teachers or mentors.
To learn more about the Westerly Airport Association and its scholarship award applications, visit westerlyairportfriends.org.
