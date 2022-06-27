Mark Tourgee served as the Grand Marshall of the West Greenwich Memorial Day Parade which traveled down Route 102 from the Coventry line to the West Greenwich Town Hall.
Tourgee was honored for his service as president of the West Greenwich Town Council; an associate member of the Rhode Island Farm Bureau; a member of Exeter Grange; a member of the Washington County Fair Committee for the Exeter Grange; and his volunteer legal services for Exeter Grange, Exeter-West Greenwich Little League and Exeter-West Greenwich Youth Basketball. Tourgee is a lawyer with the firm of Inman and Tourgee.
In the photo, Tourgee speaks at West Greenwich Town Hall following the parade.
