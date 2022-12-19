A reception was held in November for an exhibit by Westerly resident Wells Moore at the United Theatre in Westerly. The exhibit ran through Dec. 12. Moore's show displayed works in pen, colored pencil and markers. She is also a popcorn-maker at the United Theatre! Her work can be seen in local galleries and on Instagram @welzmo.
Wells Moore holds exhibit opening at United Theatre
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Recommended for you
