It has been a long six months for Alicia and Christopher Anderson, but all is well now that their identical twin boys, Maddox Grey and Jackson Rhodes, who were born on May 18, two months early and weighing a little over three pounds each, are happy and healthy. The first five weeks were spent with wonderful NICU nurses at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco, California, said mom, Alicia, and now, Maddox and Jackson are thriving! Alicia is a 2003 graduate of Westerly High School and the daughter of Gary and Patricia Cass. Chris is the son of John and Kathleen Anderson of Williamsburg, Virginia. Alicia and Chris live and work in San Francisco, California.
Welcoming the Anderson twins
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
