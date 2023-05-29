The Lions Club of Westerly welcomed new members Patricia Bricault and Jason Stevenson during a recent meeting. Bricault, who was sponsored by her husband Gil Bricault, is a retired realtor and mortgage officer. Stevenson, sponsored by Brittany Thomez, is a personal trainer.
The new members were inducted by Dan Marantz, membership committee chair.
Shown, from left, are Stevenson, Thomez, Marantz, and Patricia and Gil Bricault.
