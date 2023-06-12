The Westerly Education Center hosted students from the Westerly Pathways in Technology Early College High School program (P-TECH) for two weeks so students could explore different courses in the manufacturing trades.
Shown, from left, are Westerly High School P-TECH Program Director Andrew Patty with students A.J. Platt, Brayden Irving, Christopher Taylor, Sam Casey, Kylie Denning and Joshua Zeppieri. At left, Brayden Irving works with maritime sheet-metal training area.
