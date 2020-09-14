The Westerly Community Credit Union received the “Spreadin’ the Love (Giving Back) Award” at the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce 2020 Chamber Choice Awards. The award was given to the credit union because of its support for charities and causes in the community. They were one of six businesses nominated by fellow Chamber of Commerce members and were selected as the winner by the members of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
Westerly Community Credit Union serves over 19,800 members with branch locations in Wakefield, Richmond and Westerly. Membership is open to all who reside or work in Rhode Island or New London County and open a $5 deposit account.
Shown from left, Pete Stefanski, chairperson of the Westerly Community Credit Union board of directors; Bill Quirk, chairperson of the Westerly Community Credit Union donations committee; and Beth Markowski-Roop, of ServiceMaster by Mason on behalf of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce
