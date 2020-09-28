The Westerly Community Credit Union is now the sole sponsor of the Ocean Community YMCA’s School’s Out program. Thanks to a sponsorship of $10,000, the YMCA can now provide Westerly school children with before and after school enrichment and childcare and continue to offer programs for families of elementary school children in the Charlestown, Hope Valley, Richmond schools.
The funds will help offset the initial start-up costs that the Y will incur to be able to bring the program to Westerly Public Schools sites. The expenses include staff training, file cabinets, cell phones for all three sites, materials for the program, and supplies related to COVID-19 such as PPE, thermometers, and sneeze guards for certain areas.
“Having before and after school enrichment will help many families during COVID-19,” stated Stephen White, president & CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “Childcare for working families is crucial and we are happy to help an organization that shares our goal to strengthen and support our local community.”
“The Ocean Community YMCA is grateful for the generous support the Westerly Community Credit Union is providing for our School’s Out Program,” said Maureen Fitzgerald, president & CEO of Ocean Community YMCA. “This support will enhance our School’s Out program, the children involved will benefit from this wonderful support. The Westerly Community Credit Union continues to support local non-profits, and strengthen our community.”
To support the Ocean Community YMCA through a personal or corporate donation, call 401-596-2894 or visit oceancommunityymca.org/support-the-y.
Shown in the photo, back row from left to right, are Stephen J. White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union, Arcadia YMCA branch director Karen Allan, and Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA branch director Sarah Lufler. In front row are YMCA members Julian Nunes and Rachel Iskra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.