The Westerly Hospital Foundation received a $200,000 donation from Westerly Community Credit Union to support the hospital’s 100th anniversary Centennial Campaign, which will allow the hospital to provide additional services and improve the patient experience. The hospital will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025.
Shown, from left, are Carrie Kenyon, executive director of patient care services for Westerly Hospital; Pete Stefanski, chairperson of Westerly Community Credit Union Board of Directors; Stephen J. White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union; and Kerin Da Cruz, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Westerly Hospital.
