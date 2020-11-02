William Quirk, board member and chairman of the donations committee for Westerly Community Credit Union, left, with Scott Straight, chairman of the board for Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, and Stephen White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union.
Westerly Community Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the RICAN to help them provide emergency food, clothing, and other necessities to people experiencing financial hardship in Washington County. The donation is continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community struggling by the effects of COVID-19.
“The ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be felt in many ways throughout the community,” said White. “We hope this donation will help RICAN replenish needed supplies and meet the rising needs of those who are facing hardship.”
“WCCU has been instrumental for so many businesses, and we at RICAN are incredibly grateful for their support,” Straight said. “WCCU’s timing could not have been better as we are seeing a drastic increase in families within our community finding themselves food insecure since the supplemental unemployment has run out. With this donation, RICAN is in now in a better position to help support our neighbors in need.”
To support RICAN, call 401-364-9412 or mail a check, made payable to RICAN, to P.O. Box 73, Carolina RI 02812.
