Westerly Community Credit Union recently donated $50,000 to the Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peace Dale. The donation will help the center offset the costs of renovations and future maintenance of their recently purchased building designed to provide a better space to deliver safe, effective and efficient programs and services that meet the evolving needs of the community.
The donation is a continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community who are in need. Kate Brewster, executive director of the center, said the credit union's investment in the project "demonstrates their deep commitment to community members who are struggling to meet their basic needs."
For more information, visit www.jonnycakecenter.org
