Westerly Community Credit Union donated $5,000 to the WARM Center in Westerly to help people experiencing financial hardship in local communities. The donation is a continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community struggling by the effects of COVID-19. To support the WARM Center, call 401-596- 9276, or donate directly at warmcenter.org.
Shown in photo, from left, are Stephen J. White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union; Pete Stefanski, chairman of the WCCU board of directors; William Quirk, donations committee chairman and member of the WCCU board of directors; and Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center.
