From left, Stephen J White, Westerly Community Credit Union president & CEO; Susan Sedensky, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center executive director; and William Quirk, Westerly Community Credit Union board member and chair of the Donations Committee.
Westerly Community Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The donation, which will assist people experiencing financial hardship within the Mystic, Pawcatuck, Stonington, North Stonington, and Westerly, is continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community struggling by the effects of COVID-19.
“We know people in our community are hurting due to the effects of COVID and helping our neighbors is WCCU’s priority,” stated William Quirk, Board Director and Donations Committee Chair for the Westerly Community Credit Union. “Working with the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will have a direct impact for those in true need.”
“We are so grateful for this generous donation from the Westerly Community Credit Union,” stated Susan Sedensky- Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center Executive Director. “WCCU’s President, Steve White, is also the President of the PNC’s Board of Directors and has been a dedicated and valuable board member for many years. PNC is proud to be a safety net for our neighbors in need, especially with the loss of jobs and business closures in our community due to COVID-19.”
To donate to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, call 860-599-3285 or donate online at www.pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org.
