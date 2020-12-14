Westerly Community Credit Union donated $5,000 to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce to help local small businesses.
The donation to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Legacy Campaign will help provide support to local small businesses struggling from the effects of COVID-19. The funds will be used toward chamber memberships, marketing, education, and revenue-generating resources.
“Local businesses are the heart of our community and help keep our economy strong,” stated Stephen White, President/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “We are fortunate to have the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce who can provide resources for our local small businesses during these difficult times, and we are happy to support them in these efforts.”
“By making this gift, once again WCCU has demonstrated its commitment to giving small businesses the tools they need for ongoing success,” said Lisa Konicki, President of Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
If you would like to support the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Legacy Campaign, contact Lisa Konicki at lkonicki@oceanchamber.org or 401-596-7761. You can also make a tax-deductible donation by mailing a check payable to Ocean Community Chamber Foundation (note in memo: OCCC Legacy Campaign) to 1 Chamber Way, Westerly, RI 02891.
Shown above, from left, are Stephen White, president/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union; Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; and Maria Allen, chairperson of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
