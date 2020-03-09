Local high school sports boosters organizations received a boost from the Westerly Community Credit Union following the credit union's annual Holiday Basketball Tournament when each school received a check for $2,438.40.
In the first photo, Westerly High School Boosters, from left, Danny Nesmith, WCCU board chairman; Jennifer Woycik, boosters' co-president; Trudee Careirro, boosters' co-secretary; KC Jacobs, boosters' member; Maria Turano, boosters' treasurer; and Holly Bowen, boosters' co-president. The second photo features Chariho High School Boosters, from left, John Dobson, boosters’ vice president; Danny Nesmith, WCCU board chairperson; Mike Kirby, boosters’ president. The third photo features Stonington High School Boosters, from left, Joelle Welleman, boosters’ vice president and Meg Sisco, WCCU vice president of marketing.
