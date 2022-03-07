Westerly Community Credit Union is donating $75,000 to Wood River Health Services, a federally qualified health center that has provided patient-centered medical, dental, and social services to southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut residents since 1976.
Over the last 10 years, community health centers have experienced significantly increased demand for high-quality, broad-based services. The credit union donation will be used to develop a new addition to WRHS’ Main Street campus in Hope Valley to meet this demand. With continued generosity from local businesses, grantors, service organizations, and private donors investing in this critical project, the health center anticipates breaking ground on the addition in Spring 2022.
The donation is part of the #WCCUCares initiative to help local community organizations that directly help people in our communities. “Helping our members and local community is a main focus for us, and we want to make a positive impact by actively being involved with the communities we serve,” stated Stephen White, President/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “We are very proud to be working with Wood River Health Services as they increase their facility to not only meet the needs of our community, but also enhance the patient’s experience and increase the number of people they can help.”
“We are so grateful to Westerly Community Credit Union for supporting our Capital Campaign," stated Alison L. Croke, President and CEO of Wood River Health Services. "This funding will enable us to expand our behavioral health department, services that are in critical demand right now in response to the pandemic. This campaign would not be successful without the support of community-minded businesses such as the Westerly Community Credit Union."
Photo: From left, William Quirk- Westerly Community Credit Union Board member and chair of donations committee, Alison L. Croke, president and CEO of Wood River Health Services; Stephen White, president/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union.
