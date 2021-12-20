Westerly Community Credit Union donated 50 turkeys to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center for the seventh year in a row. The center used the turkeys, in addition to all other donations they received, to create and distribute Thanksgiving baskets. These baskets contained a full holiday meal helping to feed those in need.
In photo, from left, William Quirk, WCCU donation committee chairperson, Susan Sedensky, PNC executive director; Abby Laquerre, PNC staff; Pete Stefanski, WCCU board chairperson
“We make it a priority to help our community,” said Quirk. "The Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center helps to feed so many and working with them will have a direct impact on those in need.”
To support the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center through a personal or corporate donation, call 860-599-3285 or at pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org.
