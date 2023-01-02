Westerly Community Credit Union donated 50 turkeys to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center for the eighth year in a row. The center used these turkeys, in addition to all other donations they received, to create and distribute Thanksgiving baskets that contained a full holiday meal to feed someone in need.
To support the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center through a personal or corporate donation, call 860-599-3285 or visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org.
Photo: Susan Sedensky, PNC executive director and Pete Stefanski, WCCU Board of Directors chairperson
