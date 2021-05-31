Westerly Community Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new branch located at 2405 Nooseneck Hill Road, Coventry.
Expected to open November 2021, the new facility will be a full-service branch. Features will include an Interactive Teller Machine, concierge-style banking stations, private offices, technology zone with coffee station and a children's play area.
The groundbreaking ceremony included guests Kimberly Shockley, Coventry Town Council member; Lauren Slocum,Central R.I. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO; and Corrine Riley, Central R.I. Chamber of Commerce director. Also in attendance were Pete Stefanski, WCCU board of directors chairman; Steven Scales, WCCU board of directors vice chairman, as well other WCCU board of directors and WCCU staff.
