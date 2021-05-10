We can't get enough of these beautiful photos of Westerly Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski and his daughter, Huntington Rae Zalaski, who turned a year old on March 3.
Kyle, seen here with Huntington at the end of Napatree Point on April 8 watching the sunset, said he's teaching his daughter to become an explorer and to appreciate nature.
"We're constantly out and about in Westerly and along the CT/RI coastline," he told us, "and to the mountains once it warms up a bit more."
