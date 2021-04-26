Kyle Zalaski, town engineer in Westerly, took his daughter, Huntington Rae Zalaski, who turned 1 year old on March 3, to East Beach to watch the sunrise recently. It was the third time for the father-daughter duo to watch the sunrise together, but the first time from East Beach. Kyle said they would normally watch from the Watch Hill Lighthouse, where they watched on Jan. 1, 2021, to celebrate his daughter's first New Year’s Day.
Watching the sunrise on East Beach with Huntington
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
