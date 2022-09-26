The Washington Trust Company employees have performed more than 222 acts of kindness in 22 days in celebration of the company’s 222nd anniversary.
During the challenge, Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust chairman & CEO, visited Amos House, a nonprofit organization in Providence that serves the homeless, unemployed and vulnerable populations of Rhode Island. Handy spent the early hours of the morning preparing hundreds of to-go breakfast packages for the guests that rely on Amos House for this meal.
Other acts of kindness performed by Washington Trust employees included providing water to a local road construction crew; donating food, clothing, and housewares to local nonprofit organizations; delivering homecooked meals to elderly neighbors; and sharing fresh garden vegetables with neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.