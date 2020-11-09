The Washington Trust Company’s Charitable Foundation recently awarded the Nonviolence Institute a $10,000 grant. Edward “Ned” O. Handy III, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust, and COO Mark Gim presented the check to Cedric Huntley, the institute’s interim executive director.
The funds will be used to support the institute’s Victim Services program. The Victim Services team is on call 24/7 and offers direct support to community members directly impacted by violence. Victim Services provides counseling resources, advocates for victims in the court system, connects victims with appropriate compensation, and provides healthy and safe housing and the mechanisms that help victims to sustain that housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.