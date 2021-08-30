Ashley Ackert, of North Kingstown, right, was crowned the Washington County Fair Queen earlier this month during the annual Washington County Fair in Richmond. Emma Horan, of Coventry, left, was crowned as Fair Princess.
The rehearsal and the judging of the contests were held the weekend before the start of the fair, with the announcement of the winners on the fairgrounds stage on the first night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.