Roughly 60 walkers of all ages were led in prayer by St. Pius X Church Pastor Mike Najim and Pastor Emeritus Ray Suriani from the church to St. Sebastian Cemetery for a prayer service then back to the church during the annual Walk for Life while other walk supporters remained in the church, praying before the exposed Blessed Sacrament. At the end of the walk, all joined together inside the church for benediction and a blessing, and then enjoyed pizza and drinks outside in the crisp fall air. Organizers raised $2,103 from the walk.

