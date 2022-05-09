Members of the Greater North End Community Development in Westerly held an Earth Day clean up event in April. The volunteers dividing into two groups and collected more than 100 gallons of trash. In photos:
Photo 1: Carla White with over 100 gallons of trash
Photo 2: Zach Garceau, Anna Garceau, Steve Smith, Maureen Tissiere and Geoff Kaufman who played the guitar while the group worked. to clean up Canal, Industrial, Pierce and Pond Streets, Perkins Avenue and Columbus Circle.
Photo 3: Geoff Kaufman, Susan Benjamin, Nancy Zabel, Helen Cree working on cleaning up Pleasant, Pierce, Dayton Streets.
