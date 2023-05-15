The Greater North End Community Development held an Earth Day clean up at several areas of the North End of Westerly. The group had a great time, members said, with people honking and thanking the volunteers as they passed by. The group found that most of what they picked up and filled the bags with were cigarette butts, and want to remind people to dispose of cigarettes properly.
Photo 1: Maureen Tissiere, vice president of the executive committee, and Carla White, executive director, at the Gingerella Sports Complex.
Photo 2: Nancy Zabel and Susan Benjamin
Photo 3: Benjamin and Zabel with Geoff Kaufman, board member, serenading them.
