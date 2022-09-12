Valentina Lamperelli, of Westerly, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway this Saturday, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
The photo of Valentina was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.