The Westerly Hospital Foundation, on behalf of Westerly Hospital, recently accepted a gift from the Westerly Subaru dealership, Valenti Subaru, providing blankets for patients as well as art kits for children.
The donation, which was made in partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, is part the Subaru Loves to Care program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.