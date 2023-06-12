The Valenti Subaru team received the 2022 Subaru of New England Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award. The team has generously donated to local groups, including $13,000 to both the Westminster Youth String Ensemble and the Chorus of Westerly.
Photo: Members of the Westminster Youth String Ensemble; Kathy Monroe, Westminster director; Bruce Morrow, Valenti Subaru general sales manager; Ryan Sauders, Chorus of Westerly executive director; and members of the Chorus of Westerly.
