Valenti Subaru of Westerly and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society teamed up recently to donate keepsake blankets — designed to comfort patients with cancer — to Westerly Hospital for patients at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Westerly.
Dr. Robert Legare, medical director at Smilow Cancer Hospitals at Westerly and Waterford said the donation from Valenti Subaru helps "tremendously on a couple of different levels."
"Our goal is to provide comprehensive and integrative oncology cancer care for our local population," he said, "and first, there's the practical level that a lot of our folks are struggling with different medical conditions, so they are often times colder. And, symbolically, I think it just speaks to caring. It speaks to community support. Folks with cancer are going through situations in their lives and it can't be overstated how these kinds of gestures from others can positively impact our patients."
“Everybody knows someone who has been impacted by cancer," said Bruce Morrow, general manager at Valenti Subaru in Westerly, who delivered the blankets. “Sometimes, when patients need treatment or have to stay in the hospital, that's when they can get chilly, even in summer. So, we hope this gift is comforting for the patients.”
Valenti Subaru has donated blankets in past years. This year's blankets have a new twist – zippers so the blanket can be rolled up and used as a pillow. The donation also included boxes of gifts for children, including coloring materials.
In photo, from left, Nick Stahl, major gifts officer for the Westerly Hospital Foundation; Carrie Kenyon, executive director, Patient Care Services, Westerly Hospital; Bruce Morrow; Dr. Robert Legare; and Kerin Da Cruz, chief nursing officer for Westerly and L+M hospitals.
