Every Sunday for nine weeks, Bruce Morrow and a team from Valenti Subaru have filled a van with food collected at the dealership through a special snack drive then drove to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and delivered it all for use in the Weekender Backpack Program.
The program provides breakfast meals, fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, protein, bread, and snacks on Fridays for almost 300 school-age children in Westerly, Stonington, North Stonington, and Mystic. In February, Valenti staffers also donated 300 pairs of socks to the center.
Photo 1: Valenti Subaru General Sales Manager Bruce Morrow, left, and PNC Executive Director Susan Sedensky with sock donations.
Photo 2: Bruce Morrow and Susan Sedensky
Photo 3: Collection at Valenti Subaru
Photo 4: Unloading the donations
Photo 5: Valenti van with food donations
