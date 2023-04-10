Valenti Toyota presented a donation to the Ocean Community YMCA’s 2023 Annual Support Campaign. Each year, the YMCA raises funds for the YCares Financial Assistance Program which provides scholarships for Y Memberships, Summer Camp and Programming.
Photo: From left, Robert Valenti, general manager at Valenti Toyota; Rob Valenti, owner of Valenti Toyota; Jeffrey Frenette, Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch division chair; and Sheila Litty, vice president of operations YMCA.
