Westerly Housing Authority recently received a donation of food boxes from the University of Rhode Island through Vincent Farms in Delaware. After receiving a flyer from the university's dining service about distributing USDA Food Boxes for families in need, the housing authority sent a truck to load with fruits, vegetables, eggs and various items. These were distributed to grateful seniors and other local families who have been experiencing a hard time. 

