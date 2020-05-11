Amelia Green has observed and photographed a sleek bobcat crossing her yard in Westerly and two great horned owlets 40 feet above the ground near her home. There was also a healthy, red-headed coyote but he was just too fast to capture on film. All within five days and within a two mile radius.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

