Mystic Aquarium and the United Theatre recently announced a collaborative partnership designed to inspire, educate and unite the community about conservation initiatives, from saving endangered species to recruiting students for citizen science programs through the arts.
The two local non-profit organizations hosted a screening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the United Theatre for Mystic Aquarium members. The evening featured refreshments, a tour of the theater and a premier screening of Avatar, which will be shown throughout January at the United Theatre.
The partnership will continue to be celebrated during March in a festival, "March of the Penguins," with an acute focus on raising awareness and funds for the endangered South African penguins in collaboration with long-time partner, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds. Community events surrounding the campaign will include a trail of penguins displayed between Mystic and Westerly, a unique event at the Ocean Community YMCA’s Washington Trust Community Skating Center and a month-long gallery exhibition featuring the work of Dan Callister, an award-winning New York-based conservation photographer.
The collaboration will also feature in-school educational activities, with events featuring films and books about penguins, and two special appearances by Mystic Aquarium’s South African penguins at the United Theatre, one that will commence with an original “March” composed and performed by the students at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School at the United Theatre.
