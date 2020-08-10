Staff and board members from Westerly’s United Theatre joined Gov. Gina Raimondo, representatives from the Newport Festivals Foundation, the Rhode Island Philharmonic, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, and sponsors recently to present $80,000 in COVID-19 artist relief funds raised as part of “United for Grads,” a virtual concert that celebrated Rhode Island’s Class of 2020.
“United for Grads” was aired on Rhode Island’s PBS station and across the United Theatre’s social media platforms and online. The program includes musical performances from Grammy-nominated musician Jon Batiste, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Boston folk, rock, and soul band the Ballroom Thieves; Lake Street Dive singer Rachael Price with singer/songwriter Taylor Ashton; multi-platinum hitmakers Walk the Moon; and Rhode Island’s own rock legends, Deer Tick. Shout-outs from celebrities included Stephen Colbert; Keri Russell; Matthew Rhys; Shepard Fairey and actor Richard Jenkins and others.
“Rhode Island’s vibrant arts community has been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” said Gov. Raimondo. “I’m incredibly grateful to the United Theatre and the many generous sponsors of ‘United for Grads’ who are providing critical relief to Rhode Island artists during this difficult time.”
“It is always wonderful to be able to give back to the artists in our community who continually inspire, entertain, and uplift us with their work, but it is especially important now when galleries, museums, and other venues are closed and concert tours have been canceled,” said Lisa Utman Randall, executive director of the United Theatre. “We are honored to have played our part in raising funds to support artists during this especially difficult time, and we’re extremely grateful for the tremendous generosity of the United for Grads sponsors. Working with Gov. Raimondo and her incredible staff to celebrate our amazing 2020 Rhode Island grads and provide much needed relief to artists in need has been an honor for all of us at the United.”
The United Theatre produced the program with support from Amica, Bank of America, Lisa Bisaccia and Robert Naparstek, Citizens Bank, CVS Health, and the Rhode Island Foundation. One hundred percent of funds raised will directly benefit artists financially affected by COVID-19. Funds have been evenly distributed between the Newport Festivals Musicians Relief Fund, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Musician Relief Fund and the Rhode Island Artist Relief Fund.
