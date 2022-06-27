David Cruthers, of Groton, was recently selected as the first recipient of Always Home's first " Heart to Heart" award. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal recognized Cruthers with a certificate of recognition at the organization’s Heart To Heart Gala held in May at the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa.
When deciding who to honor this year, Always Home Executive Director Tricia Cunningham and event committee members agreed that Cruthers ticked all the boxes. As a former board member and past Always Home employee, Cruthers went the extra distance to keep families housed.
“When I worked for Always Home, I ran the Wheels to Work program which helps a family sustain housing through reliable transportation,” Cruthers said. “A dependable car increases parents’ ability to work and earn the income needed to pay the rent and keep their children stably housed. I continue to support Always Home because they provide families in housing crisis with tools to move forward.”
