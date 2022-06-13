2nd Lt. Nathan Crandall reported for duty in Iwakuni, Japan, in May after completing his initial training as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He will soon complete specialized training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri to become certified as a Military Police Officer. Crandall is the son of Ted and Helga Crandall. Ted was raised in Ashaway before he joined the Navy and raised Nathan in Beaufort, South Carolina. Nate is the grandson of Alice Crandall, who was born in Ashaway and currently resides in Westerly. 

