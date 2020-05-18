About a dozen friends of the late Eugenié Janat, mostly her pals from the Friends of the Westerly Library, gathered together recently, all properly socially distanced, to view Eugenie's tulips at the home where she lived with her family for many years. It was a poignant gathering, according to Margy Long, a friend from the library. Eugenié's husband Fouad and her sons, Bereket and Tsegaye, were out on the porch and, Margy said, and seemed "most appreciative."
Eugenié, an avid supporter of WEEMA, Roots Ethiopia, and the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, was a software developer for the Department of Defense. One of her major accomplishments was working on the Earth Observation System for NASA in the late 1980s. She loved reading, baking, and folk music and was pivotal in establishing the library's annual Fundafest celebration.
After the visit was over, Margy said she received the following from longtime library board member Ellen Madison: "Thank you so much for including me! How I just wanted to sit and talk with you or with Bob or with Donna or anyone that was there and we just couldn’t. I agree with you that I hope we are better for this when it is over. I am so grateful that I live where I do and every window holds a terrific view of spring. I have been doing lots of hiking up in the woods and I’m grateful for all those who maintain trails. The elderly ladies go. We didn’t want the title elderly, but we fit into that category."
