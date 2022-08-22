Troop 9 Pawcatuck traveled to Rockville for a week-long stay at Narragansett Council’s Yawgoog Scout Reservation. Camp Yawgoog, in its 106th season, offers opportunities for scouts to learn skills that they will carry with them as they enter adulthood. Scouts spend the week with their troop earning various merit badges including swimming, first aid, and citizenship in the community.
When the scouts are not learning how to survive in the wilderness or enjoying a meal at the mess hall, they are sailing on the pond, climbing the ropes course, or hiking around the 1,800-acre reservation. Some of Troop 9’s favorite activities at camp included paddle boarding, canoeing, and completing the inflatable water course on the pond. For their week at camp, Troop 9 received Honor Troop, was recognized with four Honor Patrols, and even earned first place in the camp-wide contest to transform/decorate their camp site based on the week’s theme of 'Monster Week'.
“Spending time in the outdoors is the healthiest way for our scouts and their adult leaders to spend their summer. Scouting teaches life skills such as orienteering, first aid and emergency preparedness. I couldn't be more proud of these young people and their achievements!” said Troop 9 Scoutmaster Susan Cullen. “Our troop earned 40 merit badges during their week at Yawgoog!” Senior Patrol Leader A. J. Lanoie, the highest youth leadership role in a troop, commented, “We had a great time during our week at Yawgoog. Our favorite activity was the campsite design contest.” Lanoie is a Life Scout and attends Stonington High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.