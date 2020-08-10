Reagan Tremblay was honored with the Silver Medal in American History for her winning state entry in the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest held by the Rhode Island Daughters of the American Revolution and the Phebe Greene Ward Chapter of Westerly.
This year’s essay contest, held in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation, focused on “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas". The winning essay was in the form of a letter home explaining the details of the journey.
Tremblay was selected as the Westerly chapter winner and her essay went on to become the state winner. Reagan is an entering sophomore at Chariho High School where she is the tenth grade representative to the Student Advisory Board; secretary of the Interact Club; a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Chinese clubs; and she plays the flute in the marching and concert bands. Tremblay is an avid equestrian and mountain biker, and was recently elected president of the RI State Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
Photo 1: From left, Kristy Head, society president, Col. Samuel Ward Society, Children of the American Revolution; Reagan Tremblay; Lisa Nigrelli Daley, state regent, Rhode Island Daughters of the American Revolution; and Maria Morell, chapter regent, Phebe Greene Ward, Westerly.
Photo 2: Tremblay, left, and Rhode Island Secretary of State, Nellie M. Gorbea.
